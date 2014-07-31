CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed amid U.S. trade worries
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
ZURICH, July 31 The Swiss National Bank swung to a first-half profit from a year-ago loss on Thursday, helped by gains from foreign currency positions.
The central bank posted a profit of 16.1 billion Swiss francs ($17.72 billion) for the first six months, 12.6 billion francs of this coming from gains on foreign currency.
The SNB capped a soaring franc at 1.20 per euro in September 2011 to help stave off recession and the threat of deflation, boosting its foreign currency reserves. ($1 = 0.9084 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
April 27 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday amid concerns about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
April 27 GF Securities Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit up 18.4 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2ozCU8F Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)