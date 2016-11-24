BERN Nov 24 Just a small part of Swiss pension
funds' liquidity is affected by negative interest rates, Swiss
National Bank Vice Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told a conference on
Thursday, defending the central bank's policy of negative rates
and currency intervention to hold down the strong Swiss franc.
"The idea of negative rates is to make franc investments
less attractive. It only works when it applies to all
investments. It is important that everyone is under this
system," he said.
"The goal to make the Swiss franc less attractive, not just
for foreign investors but also domestic investors and
institutional customers."
