May 23 Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co Ltd :

* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment

* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 11.27 yuan per share from no less than 11.42 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 76.3 million shares from up to 75.3 million shares

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/DTy1cn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)