* Egalet Corp says ARYMO ER data published in journal of opioid management and american journal of drug and alcohol abuse
May 17 SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES LTD :
* Says it plans to set up a development company in US named as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, for TR business expansion
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NwCfBw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
