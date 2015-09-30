UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
Sept 30 SNC-Lavalin said on Wednesday it has exercised its option to sell its 5 percent stake and the balance of its loans in the Ambatovy Nickel project in Madagascar to Japan's Sumitomo Corp for approximately C$600 million (US$451 million) in cash.
SNC, which was involved in the construction of the Ambatovy project, said the sale is another step in monetizing some assets in its infrastructure concession investments portfolio.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.