OTTAWA Feb 19 Canadian police said on Thursday
they had laid corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
and some of its units in relation to their operations
in Libya.
A statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said it
had charged SNC-Lavalin, SNC-Lavalin Construction Inc. and
SNC-Lavalin International Inc. with offering C$47.7 million
($38.2 million) in bribes to Libyan officials between 2001 and
2011.
It also charged the three with defrauding Libya of C$129.8
million between the same dates.
($1=$1.25 Canadian)
