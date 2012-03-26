Iran's Aseman airlines signed final deal to buy 30 Boeing planes -IRNA
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.
March 26 Canadian engineering company SNC-Lavalin has no knowledge of any criminal investigation or any probe by a regulatory authority into its affairs, Chairman Gwyn Morgan said on Monday.
His comments came after SNC Chief Executive Pierre Duhaime quit after an internal investigation found that tens of millions of dollars in mysterious payments authorized by him breached the company's code of ethics.
SNC also said it has no plans to wind down operations in Libya or in North Africa.
TOKYO, June 10 Toshiba Corp will contribute $3.68 billion to continue building two nuclear reactors in the U.S. state of Georgia, enabling the completion of a plant project begun by the Japanese conglomerate's now-bankrupt nuclear unit.