* Company says won clean air contract from mining group Vale
* Analysts estimate contract is worth C$200 mln over 3 years
* Contract win is second in a week
* SNC stock down nearly 1 pct on Monday
March 5 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
announced its second contract win in three days on Monday, a
sign that the Canadian engineering company's prospects remained
positive despite last week's shock announcement of an internal
investigation, analysts said.
SNC, which lost 20 percent of its market value last week
after revealing the probe, said it had been awarded a contract
to retrofit and modernize mining group Vale's nickel
smelter complex in northern Ontario.
The win follows last Thursday's announcement from SNC and
construction company Aecon Group Inc that they had been
chosen to refurbish all four nuclear reactors at Ontario's
Darlington generating station.
Although he expects "near-term uncertainty" to overhang
SNC's shares until the company finishes its investigation,
Desjardins analyst Pierre Lacroix said in a note to clients that
the contract announcements should "remind investors of its
expertise, track record and solid prospects".
SNC last Tuesday revealed it was investigating tens of
millions of dollars of mysterious payments and warned that the
impact of Libya's civil war would push its 2011 profit well
below earlier forecasts.
SNC, which also delayed releasing its quarterly and
full-year results, did not say if the internal probe was related
to its extensive business dealings with the government of
now-deposed Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Canadian newspapers
have in recent months revealed ties between the company and the
family of the Libyan leader.
SNC did not say how much the Vale contract was worth but
analysts estimated it to be about C$200 million ($200 million)
over three years. That came on top of the nuclear contract, the
initial portion of which analysts estimate is worth about C$450
million to SNC between 2012 and 2016.
"In our opinion, SNC's momentum in geographies other than
Libya continues to be very robust," said Alta Corp analyst Maxim
Sytchev in a note to clients, encouraging them to buy the
bombed-out stock.
Libyan business contributed about 6 percent of SNC's C$6.3
billion in revenue in 2010.
SNC also confirmed that a motion to bring a $250 million
class action lawsuit against it has been filed in its home
province of Quebec. SNC said it denies liability of the claims
and intends to oppose them.
Québec-based law firm Siskinds, Desmeules filed the proposed
class action alleging that SNC made statements that were
materially false and misleading in regard to its code of
conduct, legal compliance, and internal controls.
SNC's stock was down nearly 1 percent at C$39.66 on a
generally weaker Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday afternoon.