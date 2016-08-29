MONTREAL Aug 29 Canadian construction and
engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said on
Monday it is weighing an offer for its entire business in
France, which has about 1,100 employees and manages 17 regional
airports in the country.
The offer, for an undisclosed amount, comes from a
partnership comprising private French companies Impact Holding
and Ciclad Gestion, SNC spokesman Louis-Antoine Paquin said by
email, confirming a report last week in Canada's La Presse
newspaper.
Paquin said the company started a consultation process on
Aug. 22 with employee representatives in France over the
potential sale.
"We intend to consider this offer as it is consistent with
our efforts to align our activities with our global business
strategy," he wrote.
($1 = 1.3010 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting By Allison Lampert;diting by Steve Orlofsky)