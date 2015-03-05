BRIEF-Ignyta prices offering of 12.5 mln shares at $6.15/share
TORONTO, March 5 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported higher earnings on Thursday thanks to a gain on the previously announced sale of electricity transmission company AltaLink.
The Canadian engineering and construction firm's net income was C$1.15 billion ($923.84 million), or C$7.51 a share, up from C$92.5 million, or 61 Canadian cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 33 percent to C$2.8 billion, boosted by its acquisition of energy-focused engineering group Kentz Corp.
($1 = 1.2448 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Allison Martell)
