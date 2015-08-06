Aug 6 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported
lower second quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt in part by
restructuring charges, but adjusted earnings edged higher as
revenue jumped, boosted by last year's acquisition of
engineering group Kentz Corp.
Net income at the Montreal-based engineering and
construction firm fell to C$26.5 million ($20.13 million), or 17
Canadian cents a share, from C$32.1 million, or 21 Canadian
cents, a year earlier. Revenue rose to C$2.25 billion from
C$1.70 billion.
Excluding an amortization charge related to the Kentz
acquisition and other unusual items, earnings rose to C$53.2
million from C$52.0 million.
($1 = 1.3164 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)