May 5 Canadian engineering and construction
company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc posted a near 17 percent
rise in first-quarter profit due to a gain on the sale of its
stake in Malta International Airport Plc.
Net income attributable to SNC was C$122.1 million ($95
million), or 81 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended
March 31, including the C$53.6 million gain.
The company earned C$104.4 million, or 68 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell nearly 12 percent
to C$1.99 billion.
($1 = C$1.28)
