March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
reported a 16.4 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday
due to weakness in its engineering and construction business.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders fell
to C$1.6 million ($1.20 million), or 1 Canadian cent per share,
in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$49.2 million, or 33
Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Montreal, Quebec-based SNC's revenue fell to C$2.21 billion
from C$2.65 billion.
SNC also raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to 27.3
Canadian cents per share.
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)