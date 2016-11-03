(Adds details)
Nov 3 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as
the company aggressively cut costs.
The company is in the midst of a sweeping cost-cutting
program that is expected to save about C$100 million ($77
million) in 2016 and help boost margins in its core business.
Total adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
fell 16.5 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, the
company said, adding it was positioned to deliver well above the
C$100 million cost-cutting target.
In September, SNC-Lavalin cut its full-year adjusted profit
forecast for its engineering and construction business, citing
commercial issues in two oil & gas projects in the Middle East.
This affected the unit, which reported an 11.6 percent fall
in revenue in the latest quarter. The unit accounted for nearly
97 percent of the company's total revenue.
The company on Thursday maintained its full-year adjusted
profit estimate for its core business at C$1.30 to C$1.60 per
share.
Net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$43.3
million ($32.3 million), or 29 Canadian cents per share, in the
quarter, from C$224.2 million, or C$1.49 per share, a year
earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included a gain of C$145.7 million
from the sale of the company's stake in the Ambatovy Nickel
project in Madagascar.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 16
Canadian cents per share, better than the analysts' average
estimate of 10 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 11 percent to C$2.17 billion, but beat
analysts' average estimate of C$2.07 billion.
($1 = C$1.34)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Allison
Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)