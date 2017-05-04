May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.

The company said net income attributable to shareholders fell to C$89.7 million ($65.4 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$122.1 million, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The prior-year quarter included a gain of C$51.1 million on capital investments disposals.

Montreal-based SNC's revenue fell 7 percent to C$1.85 billion. ($1 = 1.3722 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)