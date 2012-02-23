OTTAWA Feb 23 SNC-Lavalin Group, which bought out the Canadian government's Candu commercial nuclear reactor business in October, said on Thursday it was looking for a significant boost to its profits from the nuclear energy business in coming years.

Patrick Lamarre, the group's executive vice-president for global power, said refurbishment jobs in Argentina and Canada, along with competition to build new reactors in Jordan, Romania, Turkey and elsewhere held great potential.

"We hope they'll be bringing up some significant upsides in the future," Lamarre told reporters at a nuclear energy conference.