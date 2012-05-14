A supporter of the opposition Syrian National Council, wears a pin that reads ''Free Syria'' as she waits for the head of the opposition Syrian National Council Burhan Ghalioun to arrive in Rome May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

ROME Syria's leading opposition group will not take part in talks sponsored by the Arab League aimed at fixing deep divisions within its ranks, a member of the group's executive council said on Monday.

"The SNC (Syrian National Council) will not be going to the meeting in Cairo because it (the Arab League) has not invited the group as an official body but as individual members," Ahmed Ramadan, told Reuters in Rome.

Another SNC member, Radwan Ziadeh, said the Arab League had failed to make good on a promise to involve the group - which is now meeting in Rome to try to unite its ranks and decide its leadership - in preparations for the talks.

Political jockeying within the SNC has prevented it from gaining full international endorsement. Executive members told Reuters they may choose a new president or restructure the council in a bid to garner broader support.

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Writing by Joseph Logan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)