TORONTO, April 23 A Tunisian businessman claims
he was shut out of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's biggest
Tunisian construction project because he refused to pay a bribe
to one of the Quebec company's top North African executives,
according to a newspaper report on Monday.
The allegations were made by Wajdi Chortani, the general
director of Enco Group, a Tunisian construction and engineering
company, according to a report in the Globe and Mail.
A spokeswoman for SNC could not be immediately reached by
Reuters. However in a response to the Globe, SNC spokeswoman
Leslie Quinton said the company was not prepared to debate
Chortani's allegations in public.
The accusations come at a bad time for SNC, which is already
under police investigation in Canada over possibly improper
payments. Earlier this month, SNC's Montreal headquarters were
raided by the law enforcement authorities in connection with the
payments.
On March 26, Chief Executive Pierre Duhaime resigned after
an internal investigation found he had broken company rules by
authorizing payments that were wrongly assigned to certain
construction projects.