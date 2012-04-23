FRANKFURT, April 23 French state rail operator SNCF aims to generate about 33 percent of its revenue outside its home market by 2020, compared with about 25 percent now, its Chief Executive Guillaume Pepy told a German newspaper.

"We are globally the number one in tram traffic by kilometres. The same goes for engineering services offered by our company Systra," Pepy said, pointing to areas likely to drive international growth.

He added that SNCF is the world's No.4 player in rail freight, behind Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Bahn and Kuehne + Nagel.

"There is still some scope there," Pepy added.

Pepy also called for a European rail market regulator to supervise national regulators but said it should still be left up to individual countries to decide how their market should be structured.

"In exchange, we would guarantee rivals fair access to the market," he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)