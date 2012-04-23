FRANKFURT, April 23 French state rail operator
SNCF aims to generate about 33 percent of its revenue outside
its home market by 2020, compared with about 25 percent now, its
Chief Executive Guillaume Pepy told a German newspaper.
"We are globally the number one in tram traffic by
kilometres. The same goes for engineering services offered by
our company Systra," Pepy said, pointing to areas likely to
drive international growth.
He added that SNCF is the world's No.4 player in rail
freight, behind Deutsche Post DHL, Deutsche Bahn
and Kuehne + Nagel.
"There is still some scope there," Pepy added.
Pepy also called for a European rail market regulator to
supervise national regulators but said it should still be left
up to individual countries to decide how their market should be
structured.
"In exchange, we would guarantee rivals fair access to the
market," he said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Mark Potter)