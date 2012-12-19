* Bangladesh probe alleges bribery, Globe and Mail reports
* Probe recommends prosecuting 3 former SNC executives
* President of SNC's Candu unit leaves company
* Allegations latest in mounting company scandal
* SNC shares fall nearly 1 percent
TORONTO, Dec 19 Bangladeshi authorities have
issued a report accusing a senior SNC Lavalin Group Inc
executive of corruption, just after he left the engineering
company, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission has accused Kevin
Wallace, former president of SNC's Candu Energy Inc nuclear
power unit, with conspiring to bribe government officials, the
newspaper said, citing a commission report.
Wallace, who previously led several international
construction projects at SNC, resigned from the Montreal-based
company in early December, the Globe reported.
SNC was not immediately available for comment. Attempts to
reach Wallace were unsuccessful.
The report is the latest development in a mounting
corruption scandal at SNC. Earlier this month, the company said
it would suspend payments to its former chief executive officer,
following his arrest on fraud charges by Quebec police.
Pierre Duhaime left SNC in March after an internal probe
found that $56 million in company funds had been paid to unknown
agents on projects that did not exist.
Quebec's anti-corruption squad said in November that SNC's
former head of construction, Riadh Ben Aissa, faced the same
charges as Duhaime.
Ben Aissa was arrested this past spring in Switzerland.
According to media reports, Swiss police are investigating $139
million in payments to a Swiss bank account tied to contracts in
Libya.
The Bangladesh probe is related to a bridge project, for
which the World Bank withdrew a $1.2 billion line of credit in
June, saying it had credible evidence of a high-level corruption
conspiracy among Bangladeshi government officials.
Two former executives at SNC, which had bid to supervise the
contractor on the project, appeared in a Toronto court in July,
accused of bribing officials in Bangladesh. Ramesh Shah and
Mohammed Ismail were arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted
Police in February following a 2011 raid on SNC offices.
The Bangladesh anti-corruption report recommends the
prosecution of several Bangladeshi officials, as well as
Wallace, Shah and Ismail, the Globe and Mail reported.
Shares of SNC fell 0.9 percent to C$40.69 in morning Toronto
Stock Exchange trading.