Oct 15 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Ltd
slashed its full-year profit forecast after it took a nearly
C$75 million charge due to previously signed contracts in North
Africa and in the hospital and road sectors that turned
unprofitable.
SNC, one of the world's largest construction and engineering
companies, now expects net income for 2013 to be C$10 million to
C$50 million, compared with its earlier forecast of C$220
million to C$235 million.
"Certain legacy fixed price contracts entered into by the
company between 2010 and 2012 and the ongoing softness in the
mining sector unfortunately continue to stress our performance
in 2013," Chief Executive Robert Card said in a statement.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year net income of
C$226.83 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Montreal-based company had announced a new turnaround
growth strategy in May, which called for a focus on lower-risk
markets like North and South America as well as liquidating
unspecified infrastructure investments.
SNC, which is trying to move forward from a series of
corruption and ethics misconduct cases involving former top
executives, is scheduled to report third-quarter results on
Nov.1.
(Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Neha Dimri in Bangalore;
Editing by Supriya Kurane)