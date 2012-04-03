* Ex-CEO to remain an employee until June

* Stepped down after probe found ethics breach

April 3 The former chief executive of SNC-Lavalin Group, who resigned last week after an internal investigation found he had broken company rules, is leaving the company with a "departure arrangement" worth about C$5.0 million ($5.1 million).

Among the items in former CEO Pierre Duhaime's package, laid out in a proxy circular, are: C$1.9 million in salary, an additional two years' pension credit with current value of about C$921,000, and about C$55,000 that will be put toward his professional development.

Duhaime will remain an employee of SNC, one of the world's largest engineering firms, until late June 2012, though he will have no responsibilities. Most of the package will be paid out over the following two years.

Duhaime stepped down after an investigation found he had violated the company's code of ethics by authorizing about $56 million in payments for projects that did not exist.

"The board of directors carefully considered the best interests of the corporation in the circumstances, while taking into account a range of relevant factors," said the circular, in describing the terms of Duhaime's departure.

The agreement includes non-compete, non-solicitation and confidentially provisions with fixed terms. Duhaime has also released the company from liability, and is bound by a non-disparagement agreement with no expiration date.

The board said it is also invoking a clawback policy, and wants Duhaime to pay back C$184,000 in bonuses.