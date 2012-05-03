TORONTO May 3 Canadian engineering and construction giant SNC Lavalin Group Inc, which Canadian police are investigating on allegations of bribery and improper payments, reported a 14.5 percent decline in quarterly profit on Thursday.

SNC, whose chief executive resigned in March after authorizing $56 million in "mystery" payments, said earnings for the period ended March 31 fell to C$67 million, or 44 Canadian cents a share.

That compares with a profit of C$78.8 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$1.78 billion from C$1.64 billion.

Analysts had expected, on average, a profit of 49 Canadian cents a share and revenue of C$1.84 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.