MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
March 26 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's quarterly profit fell 52 percent and the Canadian engineering and construction company said its chief executive resigned.
For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to shareholders was down at C$76.0 million, or 50 Canadian cents per share, from C$158.7 million, or C$1.04 per share, a year ago.
Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.
LONDON, June 10 Iran's Aseman Airlines has signed a final deal to buy 30 Boeing 737 MAX jets, state news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.