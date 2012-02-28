Feb 28 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc said
its net income for last year is expected to miss its own
expectations by about 18 percent, or $80 million, as the
engineering and construction firm lost out on some projects and
reported unrelated expenses on others.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects to record a loss
of about $23 million from a revision to the company's exposure
on its Libya projects and expenses of about $35 million related
to payments logged into unrelated construction projects.
"Period expenses of approximately $35 million relating to
certain payments made in the fourth quarter of 2011 that were
documented to construction projects to which they did not relate
and, consequently, had to be recorded as expenses in the
quarter," the company said in a statement.
SNC-Lavalin said its board has started an independent
investigation to probe the circumstances of the $35 million in
expenses.