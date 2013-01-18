* Company creates new resources and environment group
* Appoints ex-Amec COO to head new group
* Patrick Lamarre, head of SNC's power group, resigns
Jan 18 SNC-Lavalin's new chief
executive moved to put his stamp on Canada's biggest engineering
company on Friday, unveiling changes to its structure and
executive team after a scandal-plagued year.
New CEO Robert Card, in the job since Oct. 1, appointed Neil
Bruce, formerly chief operating officer of UK-based engineering
company AMEC, president of SNC's newly formed resources
and environment group.
The unit will include SNC's hydrocarbons and chemicals
division, mining and metallurgy, environment and water
businesses. It will be the company's biggest revenue
contributor, at nearly 40 percent, according to AltaCorp Capital
analyst Maxim Sytchev.
Bruce, who will be based in the United Kingdom, will also
become a member of the Office of the President, a small inner
circle of SNC's most senior executives.
"We believe the addition of Mr. Bruce to SNC's executive
team and the Office of the President is significant, given that
the expertise and relationships he acquired at AMEC could be
useful in developing the SNC franchise, especially in oil &
gas," Desjardins analyst Pierre Lacroix said.
SNC's previous head of mining and metallurgy retired in
September and its hydrocarbons and chemicals unit head quit in
December.
SNC shares were up 5 Canadian cents at C$44.08 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning.
The shares have fallen 20 percent in the past year, weighed
down by an ethics scandal at the 101-year-old Montreal-based
company. The company's former CEO quit in March, and was
subsequently arrested in November on charges of fraud and the
use of false documents.
Police are investigating allegations of corruption and
money-laundering against other former company officials.
Card has said his top priority is to mitigate risk in the
company and "find the very best" employees for the business.
SNC also announced on Friday that Christian Jacqui,
formerly executive vice-president for Europe, has been appointed
to the new role of executive vice-president of SNC's global
operations. He will also be based in Britain.
Patrick Lamarre, executive vice-president of SNC's power
operations, has resigned with immediate effect, SNC said. He
will be replaced on an interim basis by Scott Thon, the current
president of SNC subsidiary AltaLink, but will remain available
until June 1 to ensure a smooth transition.
"These changes represent part of our ongoing effort to
further strengthen the company's management structure and extend
its scope," Card said in a statement.