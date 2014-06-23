GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equities edge up as Japan outperforms, dollar regains traction
* Dollar/yen up with funding deal to avert U.S. govt shutdown
June 23 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : * Says success on Altalink sale and deal with Kentz could accelerate its plans
to monetize its 407 toll road stake * Says it is now more likely to move in the near-term rather than mid-term on
the 407 sale
* Says it completed the sale of AIG Fuji Life Insurance Company Ltd (AFLI) to FWD Group, as planned