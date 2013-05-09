New York Times offers buyouts to newsroom employees
May 31 The New York Times Co said on Wednesday it offered buyouts to some of its newsroom employees, as it looks to streamline its editing and production systems and reduce the number of editors.
TORONTO May 9 SNC Lavalin Group Ltd, Canada's largest engineering and construction firm, said on Thursday the acting executive vice president of its oil and gas unit, Ric Sorbo, is leaving to pursue other opportunities.
Neil Bruce, president of its Resources, Environment & Water division, will take over immediately until a replacement can be found, the company said.
It was the latest in a series of management changes at SNC Lavalin, which earlier this month laid out a new growth strategy after a series of corruption and ethics misconduct cases involving former top executives.
CHICAGO, May 31 Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said on Wednesday his office sued five major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the risks of prescription opioid painkillers and so helping fuel a sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.