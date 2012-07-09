* About 850 engineers now on strike
* No contract talks are scheduled
TORONTO, July 9 Nuclear engineers at SNC-Lavalin
Group Inc subsidiary Candu Energy went on strike on
Monday in a contract dispute and no talks to end the strike are
scheduled, their union said.
About 700 engineers joined 144 others who have already been
on strike for five weeks, said Michael Ivanco, a senior
scientist and vice president at the union, the Society of
Professional Engineers and Associates.
The engineers are responsible for design and major service
at CANDU reactors in Canada and around the world. They are not
responsible for day-to-day reactor operations, and the strike is
not expected to disrupt power supply.
The engineers have been without a contact since Jan. 1,
2011. Key sticking points in talks for a new deal have been
compensation, pensions and seniority, Ivanco said.
"The most immediate impact that I can see is if the strike
goes any length of time, people will scatter," said Ivanco. "In
this industry, although new reactors are not being sold, there's
a tremendous amount of work, and a lot of competitors looking to
snap up people."
The workers became employees of SNC-Lavalin in October 2011
when the federal government sold off the commercial business of
Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd, which designed the CANDU (CANada
Deuterium Uranium) reactor, to a unit of SNC. All nuclear power
plants in Canada are of CANDU design.
About 15 percent of Canada's electricity comes from nuclear
power, according to the World Nuclear Association. Most of the
reactors are in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, and
they supply about half of the province's electricity.
SNC-Lavalin referred questions to Candu, which could not
immediately be reached for comment.