April 17 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, the
Canadian construction and engineering company at the center of a
corruption and ethics scandal, said on Wednesday it agreed to a
settlement with the World Bank that excludes it from bidding on
bank-sponsored projects for up to 10 years.
The company said it reached a confidential settlement with
the World Bank that does not include a financial penalty.
However, its SNC-Lavalin Inc unit will be kept from bidding on
World Bank-backed projects for a decade, though that can be
reduced by two years if SNC meets all the settlement's terms and
conditions.
"The company's decision to settle signals our determination
as we go forward to set standards for ethics in business conduct
and for good governance that are beyond reproach," Robert Card,
the company's chief executive, said in a statement.
SNC executives are accused of bribing Bangladeshi officials
in relation to a bridge contract that was backed by a $1.2
billion line of credit from the World Bank. The bank canceled
the credit line last year after finding what it called "credible
evidence" of high level corruption.
SNC has been has been mired in an ethics and corruption
scandal over the last year, after it uncovered tens of millions
of dollars in mysterious payments. Its former Chief Executive
Officer Pierre Duhaime, who resigned in the face of the probe,
now faces fraud charges.
The company said that some of its other units would still be
eligible to bid on World Bank projects as long as the comply
with the terms of the settlement. The subsidiaries that are
eligible were not named.
SNC-Lavalin said that World Bank projects account for about
one percent of its annual revenue.
The company's shares fell 87 Canadian cents to C$41.63 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.