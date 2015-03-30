RABAT, March 30 The investment holding firm controlled by Morocco's monarchy, National Investment Co., known as SNI, posted a 42.3 percent fall in 2014 net profit to 3.56 billion dirhams ($362 million), it said in a statement.

SNI is the largest private stakeholder in the local economy of the North African kingdom.

($1 = 9.8510 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Jason Neely)