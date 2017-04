Dec 11 Sniace SA :

* Says Commercial Court in Madrid declares concluded the common phase of insolvency proceedings for Sniace SA, Celltech SLU and Viscocel SLU

* Says the court agrees to open the composition agreement with deadline to submit proposals of agreement till Jan. 3, 2015

* Says the court declares deadline for votes against various proposals of agreement till Feb. 3, 2015