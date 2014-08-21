Aug 20 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA stock
exchange said Wednesday night that it had agreed to join a tax
amnesty program to partially pay down a debt with the Revenue
Service related to the company's 2007 initial public share
offering.
As part of the tax amnesty program, the company said in a
statement, it would book a 123 million real ($54 million)
reduction in tax liabilities related to the IPO that preceded
the merger of the then BM&F commodities and futures exchange and
the Bovespa stock exchange.
The company said it remains in talks with the Revenue
Service over a fine related to its booking of goodwill
amortization at the time of the merger.
($1=2.26 reais)
