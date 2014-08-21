Aug 20 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA stock exchange said Wednesday night that it had agreed to join a tax amnesty program to partially pay down a debt with the Revenue Service related to the company's 2007 initial public share offering.

As part of the tax amnesty program, the company said in a statement, it would book a 123 million real ($54 million) reduction in tax liabilities related to the IPO that preceded the merger of the then BM&F commodities and futures exchange and the Bovespa stock exchange.

The company said it remains in talks with the Revenue Service over a fine related to its booking of goodwill amortization at the time of the merger.

($1=2.26 reais)