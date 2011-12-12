Shares of Hypermarcas (HYPE3.SA), the largest Brazilian maker of disposable consumer goods, could reverse part of their 61 percent tumble this year if management successfully manages to rapidly integrate the 20-plus acquisitions that the company made in the past years, Goldman Sachs Group analyst Irma Sgarz said in a report on Monday.

"We believe that executing on the challenge of integrating its core activities will be the main driver for shares," she said. Sgarz, who has a "neutral" rating on the stock, said the company's sale of steel wool and food brands this week are "positive from a management focus and a deleveraging perspective." Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net