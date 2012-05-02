BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff plans to cut income taxes on workers by slashing a levy on bonuses and equity stakes received as pay, O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Wednesday. Unions were told of the plans by Gilberto Carvalho, a senior cabinet minister, Estado added. The size and extent of the reduction will be negotiated with unions, the newspaper cited Carvalho as saying.
A spokeswoman for Rousseff's media office did not have an immediate comment on the Estado report. A spokeswoman for Carvalho could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.