Plural Capital, the securities firm controlled by former BTG Pactual bankers, bought control of brokerage Geração Futuro for an undisclosed sum, according to a statement distributed on Friday. the move allows Plural, co-managed by bankers Rodolfo Riechert and André Schwartz, to expand into retail brokerage, the statement said. Geração, which has more than 80,000 clients and has $3.2 billion under management, will be run independently from Plural, the statement added. Plural executives Eduardo Moreira and Rodolfo Froes will join Geração as co-heads after the central bank approves the purchase, the statement said.