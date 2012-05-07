BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Investor concerns regarding declining financial margins and eroding asset quality are likely to weigh on the performance of Banco do Brasil shares in the short term, analysts at HSBC Securities said in a report on Monday. A team of analysts led by Victor Galliano cut their estimates for Banco do Brasil earnings to 3.44 reais per share from 3.45 reais previously. "At these valuations, we believe the heightened government intervention and credit quality risks have, in large part, been discounted, although Banco do Brasil may still lack near-term re-rating catalysts," Galliano wrote. Banco do Brasil is currently trading at a 44 percent discount relative to private sector rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco, near a six-year high.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.