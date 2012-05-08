BRIEF-Paragon Offshore reports confirmation of restructuring plan
Claims for bankruptcy protection in Brazil fell to 165 in April from 173 the previous month as companies took advantage of lower interest rates to pay off debt, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.
Claims fell among both small and large businesses, though rose among medium-sized firms, according to Serasa's Bankruptcy and Recovery Index. Serasa pointed to a likely decline in claims in the second half of the year due to a better outlook for economic growth.
LONDON, June 7 (IFR) - The regime to deal with failing European banks cleared its first major hurdle Wednesday as the market shrugged off the resolution of Banco Popular and the wipeout of its subordinated debt.