Mexico's IPC stock index seesaws, trading near flat at 37,264 points after slipping for the last five sessions as the index heads for its biggest weekly loss in nearly six months. Investors remain jittery over Europe's debt crisis and the possibility a Greek exit from the euro could cause contagion even as European leaders are working on contingency plans. The index is on track to decline 4.3 percent this week, its worst weekly performance since November.