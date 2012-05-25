UPDATE 4-EU fears Brexit delay, uncertainty after shock UK vote
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Ferber, edits)
Brazilian beef processor Marfrig is currently in talks with creditor and shareholder BNDES to delay payments on 275 million ($136 million) of debt, Valor Econômico reported, without saying how it obtained the information. The payment is due next month and, according to Valor, Marfrig wants to postpone it until at least June of 2015.
BNDES, Brazil's state development bank, owns 14 percent of Marfrig, Valor said. Efforts to reach a Marfrig spokesman for comment on the Valor report were unsuccessful.
* EU doubts British could accept terms of "soft Brexit" (Adds Ferber, edits)
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the United States is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place", saying the bloc had to push for more defence and security cooperation on its own.