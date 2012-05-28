Honda to focus on self-driving cars, robotics, EVs through 2030
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars
Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, named Vitor Fagá as the company's chief financial officer, replacing José Antonio Filippo, according to a securities filing on Monday. Fagá will also retain his post as head of the company's investor relations division.
The decision comes only a few weeks ahead of a scheduled transfer of control to France's Casino Guichard Perrachon from Brazil's Diniz family, also the founders of the São Paulo-based retailer.
* Mid-term plan highlights need to look beyond conventional cars
BEIJING, June 8 China's cyberspace authorities have ordered internet companies to close 60 popular celebrity gossip social media accounts in the latest in a series of crackdowns on independent media.