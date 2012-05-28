Grupo Pão de Açúcar, Brazil's largest diversified retailer, named Vitor Fagá as the company's chief financial officer, replacing José Antonio Filippo, according to a securities filing on Monday. Fagá will also retain his post as head of the company's investor relations division.

The decision comes only a few weeks ahead of a scheduled transfer of control to France's Casino Guichard Perrachon from Brazil's Diniz family, also the founders of the São Paulo-based retailer.