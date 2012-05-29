GP Investments, the largest Latin American
private-equity firm, sold Fogo de Chão Churrascaria Holdings, a
chain of Brazilian steakhouses, for $400 million to U.S. buyout
firm Thomas H. Lee Partners, according to a securities filing on
Tuesday. The deal is subject to a series of undisclosed terms
that GP expects will happen by the end of the third quarter.
Fogo de Chão has 18 restaurants in the United States and
seven in Brazil. Thomas H. Lee Partners is paying for Fogo de
Chão the equivalent of 3.4 times the amount GP invested in the
company when it first bought a stake six years ago, the filing
added. Fogo de Chão's investment returned a total 25 percent to
GP Investments, the filing added.