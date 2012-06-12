BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Embraer, the world's third largest maker of commercial aircraft, plans to sell dollar-denominated senior notes due in 2022 to fund general corporate purposes and working capital needs, the Brazilian company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Embraer hired the investment-banking units of Citigroup , Itaú Unibanco Holding and Morgan Stanley & Co to manage the transaction, the filing said.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.