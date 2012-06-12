BRIEF-Questfire Energy reports credit facility extension
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Mexico's IPC stock index edged up 0.05 percent to 37,055 points with investors still awaiting details on a bailout of Spain's banks and remaining on edge ahead of elections in Greece this weekend. During the last session, the IPC closed right above its one-year exponential moving average, which has acted as a key support in recent years.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Questfire Energy Corp. announces credit facility extension to July 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.