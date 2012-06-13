BRIEF-KCG Holdings says entered 1st amendment to credit agreement
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing
BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange, said average daily trading volume at the Bovespa equities segment rose 1.4 percent to 7.43 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in May from the prior month. At the BM&F derivatives segment, the notional value of traded contracts rose 24 percent in May to 5.4 trillion reais, from 4.35 trillion reais in April.
Trading of exchange-traded futures, or ETFs, reached a record trading volume in May, the exchange said in a report released on Wednesday.
* KCG Holdings Inc - on june 5, unit entered first amendment to credit agreement,amends certain credit agreement, dated june 5, 2015 - sec filing
NEW YORK, June 9 The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted $2.8 billion of inflows during the month of May, bringing assets under management to $85.8 billion, Morningstar data showed Friday.