BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange, said average daily trading volume at the Bovespa equities segment rose 1.4 percent to 7.43 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in May from the prior month. At the BM&F derivatives segment, the notional value of traded contracts rose 24 percent in May to 5.4 trillion reais, from 4.35 trillion reais in April.