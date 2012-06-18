BRIEF-Encana to sell its Piceance natural gas assets for $735 mln
* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural gas assets
Mexico's IPC stock index slips 0.08 percent to 37,7708.60 as initial relief over a pro-bailout win in Greece faded after bond yields in Italy and Spain jumped, fanning concerns about the region's financial health.
* Encana announces agreement to sell its Piceance natural gas assets
NEW YORK, June 9 A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.