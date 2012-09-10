Credit Suisse Group analysts led by Emerson Leite cut the recommendation on shares of Brazilian oil producer HRT Participações to "neutral" and cut the price target on the stock, after a Namibian well run by Chariot Oil and Gas ran dry in the same region as an HRT well .

Leite slashed their target on HRT shares to 3 reais each, down from 8.50 reais previously. "We would now prefer to wait for the company to prove its geological thesis in either (Brazil's) Solimões (Basin) or Namibia before getting exposure to the shares," the analysts wrote in a note.

HRT fell as much as 20 percent to 3.60 reais in mid-morning trading in São Paulo. HRT's Web site said it had a facility in the Namibian region where Chariot said its well came in dry.