Consumer delinquencies on bank loans and utility bills fell for
the third months in a row in August, credit research company
Serasa Experian said on Wednesday, in a fresh indication that
households are finally getting current on their bills after
months of strained finances. Serasa Experian's Consumer
Delinquencies index fell 0.2 percent on a sequential basis, but
jumped 7 percent from the same month a year earlier.
Delinquencies rose 16.2 percent in the year through August,
a pace slower than the 23.4 percent pace reported in the same
period of 2010, Serasa said. Non-bank debt defaults rose 1.5
percent in August, while loan delinquencies dropped 1.3 percent,
and bounced checks fell 2.9 percent from the prior month, the
company said.