Analyst Lilyanna Yang at UBS raised her recommendation on shares
in Brazilian electricity holding company CPFL to
"neutral" from "sell," after declines in industry shares on
concern of higher-than-expected government-sponsored power rate
cuts were overdone. Yang also removed the stock from UBS' Alpha
Least Preferred list.
UBS continues to favor shares in rival Cemig over
those of CPFL and Copel, all rated "neutral." In the
meantime, the bank sees "downside risk" to its 42 reais a share
price target for shares in Cesp because of concern
that some expiring concessions might not be renewed, "but this
is already reflected in the stock price in our view," Yang
noted.