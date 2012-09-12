Argentine energy company YPF said on Wednesday
it had sold 1.5 billion pesos ($322 million) in short-term bonds
in the local market - the company's first debt sale since it was
nationalized earlier this year.
A total of 1.2 billion pesos in 36-month paper was issued at
the central bank's Badlar reference rate plus 400 basis
points, equivalent to 17.8 percent. Market sources said most of
the longer-term debt was absorbed by the state pensions agency
as was expected.
YPF said it sold a further 100 million pesos in fixed-rate
270-day notes that will pay an annual 16.74 percent. Another 200
million pesos in 18-month issues were sold at Badlar plus 300
basis points - 16.8 percent at the current rate.
YPF said in a statement that the operation was "a sign of
confidence in the company's new chapter," and said the proceeds
would help fund its multibillion-dollar five-year investment
plan to boost natural gas and oil output by 32 percent.